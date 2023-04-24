Bridesmaid roasts sister's wedding by 'listing every horrible thing that happened.'

So, when a former bridesmaid decided to vent to the gloriously petty and judgmental "Wedding Shaming" group about her sister's day-of diasters, internet strangers everywhere were on the edge of their seats.
Here’s what happened at my sisters wedding last year (my first experience being part of a wedding party).
She wanted every seat to be tree stumps. Made my stepfather cut probably 50 wood pieces to be tree stumps and made our family move these 40-50 pound stumps around several times until she liked the layout.
It rained and part of her tent started leaking, leaving puddles everywhere. One of her guests (friend of the groom) came up to my sister, the bride, who is a doctor and asked her to prescribe recreational pain killers.
Same woman visibly upset and refused to use the port-a-potties provided at outdoor wedding.
Sister-in-law got caught bad mouthing the bride in front of our family. Spent the entire wedding only taking photos of her kids and not bride and groom because she was mad at them for not taking enough professional photos of her.