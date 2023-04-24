Bridesmaid roasts sister's wedding by 'listing every horrible thing that happened.'

Family weddings are often the perfect backdrop for a sibling feud to unearth over the signature cocktails or a passive aggressive battle to unfold with the in-laws, but there are some events where every single possible problem seems to reveal itself...

So, when a former bridesmaid decided to vent to the gloriously petty and judgmental "Wedding Shaming" group about her sister's day-of diasters, internet strangers everywhere were on the edge of their seats.

Listing every horrible thing that happened at my sister's wedding...

Here’s what happened at my sisters wedding last year (my first experience being part of a wedding party).

She wanted every seat to be tree stumps. Made my stepfather cut probably 50 wood pieces to be tree stumps and made our family move these 40-50 pound stumps around several times until she liked the layout.

It rained and part of her tent started leaking, leaving puddles everywhere. One of her guests (friend of the groom) came up to my sister, the bride, who is a doctor and asked her to prescribe recreational pain killers.

Same woman visibly upset and refused to use the port-a-potties provided at outdoor wedding.