Bridesmaid shamed for trying on gowns at bride's appointment, gives BF ultimatum.

Before we got started, Gina asked me if I wanted to try on dresses with her, since I was also engaged. To anyone else this might have seemed like a fun offer for her best friend and fellow bride-to-be.

But it was actually because I was pregnant. I was less than two months along, and only told Gina to let her know I'd be close to my third trimester during her wedding.

I significantly postponed my own wedding due to my pregnancy (still not married!), and she knew I wouldn't start looking for a gown until long after my baby was born, so she wanted me to try on dresses before I started showing.

I was extremely thankful, but declined. Gina's appointment was only 90 minutes long and she had her own dress to find.