Bridesmaid shares horror story of 'nightmare' rich bride, 'I want her to drop out.'

Taylor Brown
Apr 28, 2023 | 3:03 PM
Being in a bridal party is often an incredibly expensive journey in giving up multiple weekends to watch your friend open a blender she specifically requested, but the reward of watching someone you love celebrate is usually worth all the group chats...

Unfortunately for the victims of the Bridezillas of the world, the perks of being in a bridal party are non-existent. So, when a conflicted ex-bridesmaid decided to vent to the gloriously petty 'Wedding Shaming' group of Reddit, people were ready to hear every detail.

Tales of an Ex-Bridesmaid...

I searched out this community because I need to talk to someone about my recent experiences with a total f*cking nightmare of a bride. Hopefully some of you here can relate. Here's what happened!

The bride, my best friend of many many years (since childhood). We'll call her X, in a sneaky attempt at anonymity. Got engaged in 2018, but did absolutely zero wedding planning until the end of 2019 and January 2020.

She was aware that I said no to being a bridesmaid in another wedding, the whole thing makes me uncomfortable, I'm not wild about having photos taken of me, etc. But she asked me anyway with a card and a gift, and I said yes. How bad could it be, right?

