Bridesmaid shares horror story of 'nightmare' rich bride, 'I want her to drop out.'

Unfortunately for the victims of the Bridezillas of the world, the perks of being in a bridal party are non-existent. So, when a conflicted ex-bridesmaid decided to vent to the gloriously petty 'Wedding Shaming' group of Reddit, people were ready to hear every detail.
I searched out this community because I need to talk to someone about my recent experiences with a total f*cking nightmare of a bride. Hopefully some of you here can relate. Here's what happened!
The bride, my best friend of many many years (since childhood). We'll call her X, in a sneaky attempt at anonymity. Got engaged in 2018, but did absolutely zero wedding planning until the end of 2019 and January 2020.
She was aware that I said no to being a bridesmaid in another wedding, the whole thing makes me uncomfortable, I'm not wild about having photos taken of me, etc. But she asked me anyway with a card and a gift, and I said yes. How bad could it be, right?