Bridesmaid shares horror story of Disney-obsessed couple's wedding, 'SERVE ME.'

So, when a bridesmaid decided to vent to the gloriously petty "Wedding Shaming" group of Reddit, people were ready for all the juicy gossip.
So I just attended my BFFs wedding. And my lord, I never liked her Fiance, but this experience made me absolutely loathe him and his family. She deserves so much better. Take a seat because this is a wild ride.
So, my BFF (25F) invited me to her wedding that just happened in Jan. She asked me to be one of her bridesmaids in Sept of last year and I was ecstatic. I had moved away to another city and was so happy to be included.
From the beginning, she has told me that she planned on her wedding to be Disney themed since both her and her now husband love anything Disney related.
I wanted to be of the most help I could even from across the states so I sent her over a few dozen of Disney poster collection as my gift to her to use in any way she wanted for the decor as she planned on DIY'ing alot of the wedding. And during that same month she asked me to be her bridesmaid, she set up a group chat with the rest of the bridesmaids.