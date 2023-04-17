Bridesmaid shares horror story of Disney-obsessed couple's wedding, 'SERVE ME.'

Being a bridesmaid can be enough of a chaotic and expensive journey of vacation planning, rose gold decorations, and joining a crew of unpaid coworkers...

So, when a bridesmaid decided to vent to the gloriously petty "Wedding Shaming" group of Reddit, people were ready for all the juicy gossip.

I hate my BFF's husband and in-laws...

So I just attended my BFFs wedding. And my lord, I never liked her Fiance, but this experience made me absolutely loathe him and his family. She deserves so much better. Take a seat because this is a wild ride.

So, my BFF (25F) invited me to her wedding that just happened in Jan. She asked me to be one of her bridesmaids in Sept of last year and I was ecstatic. I had moved away to another city and was so happy to be included.

From the beginning, she has told me that she planned on her wedding to be Disney themed since both her and her now husband love anything Disney related.