Bridesmaid uncovers bride and MOH's scam, 4 people drop out of the wedding.

None of us minded, especially since she was going to let us pay her back in installments if we needed. I definitely needed.

I wasn't able to go with everyone to pick up the dresses because finals week and planned to go by myself the following weekend. No big deal. The MOH said she would pay for mine on the group trip but to call her if there were any issues with the dress itself and she would handle it. I get there and the dress fits perfectly.

The shop owner scoots off while I'm changing back into my street clothes since she has another client coming in but confirms we're all set. As I'm walking out the door, another person working there yells out hey, that will be $200!