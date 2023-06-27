Bridesmaid uncovers bride and MOH's scam, 4 people drop out of the wedding.

So, when a story of a bridezilla scam artist hit the wonderfully petty world of Reddit, people were eager to hear every last detail.
Several years ago, a friend of mine asked me to be a bridesmaid in her wedding. There were six of us plus the MOH, so seven total. The bride had picked out her dress already, one for the MOH, and one for the bridesmaids.
The dress itself was lovely but a bit expensive at $400 each since two of us were still in college and the rest had recently graduated. I was one of the two still in college so money was super tight.
Anyhow, the bride asked the MOH to coordinate with all of us for fittings/alterations and such as one of her duties. The MOH decided she would pay for all of the dresses on her credit card because she wanted the air miles and we would pay her back directly.
None of us minded, especially since she was going to let us pay her back in installments if we needed. I definitely needed.
I wasn't able to go with everyone to pick up the dresses because finals week and planned to go by myself the following weekend. No big deal. The MOH said she would pay for mine on the group trip but to call her if there were any issues with the dress itself and she would handle it. I get there and the dress fits perfectly.
The shop owner scoots off while I'm changing back into my street clothes since she has another client coming in but confirms we're all set. As I'm walking out the door, another person working there yells out hey, that will be $200!
I was stunned and totally mortified. I apologized and explained how I thought the MOH had paid for it the weekend before. The shop owner comes running over to diffuse the situation and confirmed the dress was paid for already. I turned to walk out and suddenly realized she said $200 and not $400.
Long story short, the dress was only $200. When I confronted the MOH about it, she spilled the beans. Apparently, the bride and MOH plotted together to charge us double to to help pay for the bride's dress.
I let the rest of the bridesmaids know and four of us dropped out of the wedding immediately.
stckynote42 said:
That took some balls
RDEcho said:
That's not a bridezilla thats a criminal
Jantra said:
I would have backed out and never spoken to that 'friend' ever again, if they had betrayed me like that.
britdd said:
I once had a bride pull something even better on us, the groomsmen. We all had to get fitted tux's with all these accessories, including matching black shoes, even though we were all white-collar executives who already owned higher quality black dress shoes.
Come to find out at Tux measuring, the grossly inflated price all the groomsmen were paying, provided free tux's and accessories to both the groom and father of the bride.
We called the groom from the shop and told him we were all withdrawing from the wedding immediately unless he reversed the scam his bride created. We're all still friends but was never the same after that.
medicine_at_midnight said:
The maid of... dishonor?