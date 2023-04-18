Bridesmaid walks out of 'controlling' sister's wedding, 'ruins' reception; AITA?

Expensive bachelorette parties, bossy brides, day-of meltdowns and family feuds--weddings can often begin a hilarious chapter of tulle-covered problems...

So, when a conflicted former bridesmaid decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about "ruining" her sister's wedding, people were ready to hear the drama.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for walking away from my sister’s wedding and ruining her reception?

I (26F) have two sisters, “Shirley” who is 28, and “Mary” who is 21. Shirley’s getting married, and her naturally bossy and controlling nature has caused a few dramas in all the months of planning.

At the beginning Shirley had six bridesmaids (me, Mary, three friends and her SIL). Friend 1 walked away because Shirley wanted us to contribute $300 each for the bachelorette. And a few weeks later, her SIL walked away because Shirley wanted the two blondes of the group (her and Mary) to go brunnette so that we could all match.