Bridesmaid walks out of 'controlling' sister's wedding, 'ruins' reception; AITA?

So, when a conflicted former bridesmaid decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about "ruining" her sister's wedding, people were ready to hear the drama.
I (26F) have two sisters, “Shirley” who is 28, and “Mary” who is 21. Shirley’s getting married, and her naturally bossy and controlling nature has caused a few dramas in all the months of planning.
At the beginning Shirley had six bridesmaids (me, Mary, three friends and her SIL). Friend 1 walked away because Shirley wanted us to contribute $300 each for the bachelorette. And a few weeks later, her SIL walked away because Shirley wanted the two blondes of the group (her and Mary) to go brunnette so that we could all match.
All of this stress has caused Shirley to act even more controlling and snappy, especially to our little sister, a very passive person who has always sought her approval.