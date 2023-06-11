Bridesmaid wears dead mother's favorite color to wedding, screams at bride. AITA?

I (31F) was married to my amazing husband (34M) on Friday. The wedding went smoothly, apart from one guest's dress preference, who we’ll call Anna. Anna’s mother sadly passed away in January this year.
Her mother was the light of her life and ever since she passed, Anna has been understandably uptight and distant. I have helped Anna throughout her entire grieving time. We had been planning this wedding since December, and decided we wanted an ocean themed wedding.
My family and I grew up on the seaside and have always been close to the ocean. I made it extremely clear to all of my bridesmaids that they were to wear blue, a coral pinky colour or pastel green. Everyone agreed and seemed to love my choices.
Anna’s mother always loved the colour dark, vibrant purple. Ever since then Anna would buy everything purple if there was a purple choice. Anna and me went for lunch a few weeks after the passing to catch up and support her.
At the lunch, Anna asked me if she could please wear a purple dress to my wedding. I’m not crazy about themes usually, but since this wedding was themed to support my family's tradition and considering my maid of honour was already going to be wearing a GORGEOUS pastel blue dress with purple and gold accents.
My husband and I decided to call and discuss the idea with and we politely told her that we understand what she’s going through, but we really want bridesmaids on theme. To this she looked hurt, and left lunch earlier than expected.
I hardly heard from Anna until around 4 weeks after our lunch, despite my attempts at texting, phoning and even knocking on her door,. She’d continue to shut me off. That was until she texted me “What do you think of these dresses?” And displayed many different purple dresses in photos.
I kindly reminded Anna that she wouldn’t be wearing a purple dress to my wedding. Anna was enraged. I tried to tell her that I understand her feelings but my wedding is my own special day. To this she blocked me.
Anna unblocked me 2 days later, apologising for the way she acted.
Well, when the wedding rolled around Anna showed up in a purple dress. I asked her why she had gone against my wishes and that she either had to change or leave.
To this she told me to stop creating a scene and that I was being dramatic and disrespectful.
Anna broke out in a screaming match and called me and my family “Insensitive, selfish b@stards.” She was escorted out the door screaming.
Once the wedding had ended I recieves messages from Anna’s family, friends and even Anna. They were all saying how Anna was going through a lot and that I was being an a**hole. So, AITA for not just letting Anna wear the damned purple dress?
NTA. If she’s grieving so deeply that she really needed to wear that color, she should have offered to step down as bridesmaid. As a guest, she could wear the purplest purple that ever purpled without an issue.
NTA. Anna has had, and will continue to have for the rest of her life, countless opportunities to wear purple. If she has a wedding of her own, she is free to wear purple to that.
This is your wedding, and she had agreed to be a member of the bridal party. No matter how grief-stricken she is, she does not get to choose her own color scheme.
If the color was so very important to her, the graceful thing to do would be to withdraw from the bridal party and attend as a regular guest. She chose not to do this, and instead created a huge scene.
Her behavior was appalling. The world doesn't revolve around her and her grief. She's not the only person in the world to lose a parent. I've lost a parent, and I wouldn't dream of behaving like that.
NTA. She could’ve respected your wish but instead did the opposite. Blocking people because you got in an argument with them is also very childish. She’s got some issues she really needs to work on.
Anna could wear her mothers favorite color every day to remember her by. She could wear it to the grocery store, to get her oil changed. She could wear it to your rehearsal dinner, and to other wedding activities.
But, damn, she can just not wear it to the wedding. It’s not like you hadn’t discussed it months in advance. She needs mental help. After the screaming Anna was escorted out, I hope some Anna’s family and friends are actually doing something to help her, besides calling you an a**hole. NTA.
NTA, your wedding, your choice (within reason, of course). Your friend is obviously going through a really tough time. Her screaming and insults were out of line, however.