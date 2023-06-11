Bridesmaid wears dead mother's favorite color to wedding, screams at bride. AITA?

I kindly reminded Anna that she wouldn’t be wearing a purple dress to my wedding. Anna was enraged. I tried to tell her that I understand her feelings but my wedding is my own special day. To this she blocked me.

Anna unblocked me 2 days later, apologising for the way she acted.

Well, when the wedding rolled around Anna showed up in a purple dress. I asked her why she had gone against my wishes and that she either had to change or leave.

To this she told me to stop creating a scene and that I was being dramatic and disrespectful.

Anna broke out in a screaming match and called me and my family “Insensitive, selfish b@stards.” She was escorted out the door screaming.