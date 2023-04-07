Bridesmaid in 'wedding from hell' shares story that ends with 'sobbing, drunk bride.'

So, when a former bridesmaid decided to share the story of a bride who was absolutely on-the-verge, Reddit's "Wedding Shaming" group was ready for the gossip.
My friend “Sadie” (24F) is a perfectionist. When she told me that “John” (26M) had proposed and she wanted me to be her bridesmaid I tried to act happy but I felt sorta sick. I knew that the event had high nightmare potential.
Sadie set the date for almost a year and a half ahead of time. During this time she stayed busy. She found a beautiful location, a large antebellum mansion with curving backyard paths leading up to an arch so the ceremony could be outdoors but could be moved in if bad weather. Incredible reception space inside. Gorgeous.
She learned calligraphy and did her invitations herself. She included handmade silk roses. She embroidered their initials and roses on the tablecloths and napkins. The guestbook was silk with a real peacock feather turned into a pen.