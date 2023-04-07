Bridesmaid in 'wedding from hell' shares story that ends with 'sobbing, drunk bride.'

We've all heard the rumors: completely normal women everywhere get engaged and transform into white lace-adorned, entitled demons of the underworld...

So, when a former bridesmaid decided to share the story of a bride who was absolutely on-the-verge, Reddit's "Wedding Shaming" group was ready for the gossip.

I was a bridesmaid at the wedding from hell- over a year of planning ended with a sobbing drunk bride and 150 embarrassed and awkward guests over something stupid...

My friend “Sadie” (24F) is a perfectionist. When she told me that “John” (26M) had proposed and she wanted me to be her bridesmaid I tried to act happy but I felt sorta sick. I knew that the event had high nightmare potential.

Sadie set the date for almost a year and a half ahead of time. During this time she stayed busy. She found a beautiful location, a large antebellum mansion with curving backyard paths leading up to an arch so the ceremony could be outdoors but could be moved in if bad weather. Incredible reception space inside. Gorgeous.