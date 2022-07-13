Bridesmaid asks if she's wrong to drop out of wedding for being fat-shamed after chemo.

Reddit user u/NotForKeepsThrowAway was asked to be a bridesmaid at her friend's wedding, but when she got diagnosed with Cancer her bridesmaid dress size changed significantly. After being fat-shamed by her so-called friend, she dropped out of the wedding altogether.
She writes:
I, 24F, have been friends with ‘April’, 27F, for close to 15 years now. We met at gymnastics as kids and formed a close bond. It seemed natural for us that I would be a bridesmaid just as we had always planned. The wedding was delayed a lot due to Covid and then I received big news.
When I was diagnosed with cancer I was lucky that we caught it early so I had surgery followed by chemotherapy. April was supportive throughout all this, she made appointments for dress shopping to fit around my schedule.