Bridesmaid asks if she's wrong to drop out of wedding for being fat-shamed after chemo.

What is it about weddings that truly brings out the worst in people? You could be friends with a woman your whole life and then the second they get engaged they become an unrecognizable shrew.

Reddit user u/NotForKeepsThrowAway was asked to be a bridesmaid at her friend's wedding, but when she got diagnosed with Cancer her bridesmaid dress size changed significantly. After being fat-shamed by her so-called friend, she dropped out of the wedding altogether.

Now she's asking the internet, "AITA for dropping out as a bridesmaid after the Bride made me feel humiliated?"

She writes:

I, 24F, have been friends with ‘April’, 27F, for close to 15 years now. We met at gymnastics as kids and formed a close bond. It seemed natural for us that I would be a bridesmaid just as we had always planned. The wedding was delayed a lot due to Covid and then I received big news.