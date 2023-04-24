Bridezilla demands sister take down 'tacky' Disney items; parents say 'grow up.'

"AITA for not removing the Disney items from my house?"

My (35F) husband (38M) and I are what you would call “Disney adults”. We used to work for the parks in college and met there. For us, it has sentimental value as well as being something we both loved from childhood.

Now, we are conscious to not be those Disney adults. We can hold conversations outside the movies and parks. We both work well paying jobs unrelated to the company. We have other hobbies and interests. Our son isn’t big on Disney and we’re cool with that. It is just something that we enjoy, as well as our daughters.