Bridezilla demands sister take down 'tacky' Disney items; parents say 'grow up.'

My (35F) husband (38M) and I are what you would call “Disney adults”. We used to work for the parks in college and met there. For us, it has sentimental value as well as being something we both loved from childhood.
Now, we are conscious to not be those Disney adults. We can hold conversations outside the movies and parks. We both work well paying jobs unrelated to the company. We have other hobbies and interests. Our son isn’t big on Disney and we’re cool with that. It is just something that we enjoy, as well as our daughters.
We nurture all of children’s hobbies and interests. We also don’t blow all our money on this stuff. I know I may sound overly defensive, but we get a lot of comments from people who don’t know us well.