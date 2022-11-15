Bridezilla forces guests into 'miserable' rehearsal with contagious stomach virus.

Planning a wedding is always stressful and expensive journey of juggling vendors, flowers, and contemplating eloping in Vegas, but what happens when you don't plan anything at all?

Why make a reservation for your rehearsal dinner when you could just hope a restaurant is empty and ready to accomodate your entire party? So, when a frustrated guest decided to vent to the gloriously petty and judgmental "Wedding Shaming" group on Reddit about a Bridezilla from the seven layers of wedding chaos, people were delighted by every detail.

It’s her wedding and she’ll spread a stomach virus if she wants to…and other tales from the miserable rehearsal night...

This wasn’t a wedding I was in, but one of my best friends was a bridesmaid. Fake names. There were many rude and tacky events leading up to and during the wedding but for time’s sake, we will fast forward to the rehearsal.