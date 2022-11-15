Bridezilla forces guests into 'miserable' rehearsal with contagious stomach virus.

Why make a reservation for your rehearsal dinner when you could just hope a restaurant is empty and ready to accomodate your entire party? So, when a frustrated guest decided to vent to the gloriously petty and judgmental "Wedding Shaming" group on Reddit about a Bridezilla from the seven layers of wedding chaos, people were delighted by every detail.
This wasn’t a wedding I was in, but one of my best friends was a bridesmaid. Fake names. There were many rude and tacky events leading up to and during the wedding but for time’s sake, we will fast forward to the rehearsal.
The wedding was on a Friday two hours away from everyone’s hometown. The plan was that on Thursday, my friend “Jane” (a bridesmaid) was going to drive straight home after work to meet her husband (a groomsman) and a close friend who was the wedding photographer so the three of them could carpool to the rehearsal.