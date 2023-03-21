Someecards Logo
Broke bride demands SIL's wedding dress; throws a fit. 'We're not even close at all.'

Carson Cupello
Mar 21, 2023 | 5:10 PM
Technically, you only wear your wedding dress once... so is it a big deal if someone asks to have it after your wedding?

A newlywed was confronted with a weird request from her soon to be SIL, and neither of them are happy with the interaction. So, she came to Reddit to ask:

"AITA (Am I the a-hole) for not letting my sister-in-law use my wedding dress for her wedding even though she can't afford one?"

u/cheapsil writes:'

My (28F) younger brother (24M) and his fiancée (23F) are supposed to get married in the spring after being engaged for about year. My younger brother has always been the golden child between the both of us to my mom (not to my dad). Him and his fiancée currently live with her, rent free might I add.

My dad and I on the other hand have mixed feelings about this wedding. We both feel like my brother is rushing into thing's and not being financially smart. He just finished his bachelor program a year ago, is still trying to get on his feet and find a good full time job in his field, and decides to spend thousands of dollars on a wedding?

