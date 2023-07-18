Brother-of-the-bride asks if he'd be wrong to boycott wedding over strict dress code.

This is starting to read like 'If You Give a Mouse a Cookie'...The dress? No, it's the shoes. New shoes? She's tried everything. 'Here are several suggestions that have worked for my similar condition.' No, too expensive. Maybe she can find some that aren't $500? No, she has a 'very particular style.'

Compromise on the style? Nope, plus, they're all still too expensive. Well, didn't you recently buy this (expensive thing someone mentioned that I'm not familiar with)? That was a gift. What about these $300 headphones?

Those were financed. Can't you finance the shoes and/or save up for 6 months and make an investment in something that you'll inevitably have to purchase anyway? Nope. Okay, can you go alone? Not with my brother there. Take someone else you trust? Nope, family only.