Bride asks if she's wrong to be angry brother is choosing child's birth over wedding.

Throwaway and fake names. Here's the story...
Me (29F) and my husband Rick (40M) got married last week. My brother Jack (33M) was supposed to be a groomsman and everything was set and arranged. Background: Jack had a ONS [One Night Stand] with a girl Amanda, she contacted him saying she was pregnant.
Me/our family tried to discourage him from staying in touch with her in case this was all a scam, but he didn't listen to a word (he never does) and was okay with all this. I haven't met Amanda but our parents have, and mom said that she was cold and didn't talk much.
So Amanda went into labor the night before our wedding. Jack of course dropped everything to go to the hospital. Now, I get that he wanted to be there for the birth of his daughter, that's fine.