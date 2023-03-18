Brother worried about new in-law after parking lot fight at sister's wedding.

Any time a marriage occurs, family is blended together and sometimes it difficult to instantly create harmony.

Like oil and water, one brother and his newfound in-law just could not mix. The assault occurred in the parking lot literally on the day of his sister's wedding. It was volatile enough for him to genuinely worry about the unavoidable interactions he would have in the future.

WIBTAH if I tell my sister and BIL about an issue last night at their wedding with me and his cousin

DryProfession9180

Edit: I wish I could edit the title to would I be th AH if I ask if his cousin is well? I don’t want to tell them to stir the pot or have them tell him off, I’m considering mentioning it as I’m concerned whether or not I need to be concerned with this guy moving forward and how often I’ll be seeing him.