Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Brother worried about new in-law after parking lot fight at sister's wedding.

Brother worried about new in-law after parking lot fight at sister's wedding.

Amanda Hurley
Mar 18, 2023 | 2:22 PM
ADVERTISING

Any time a marriage occurs, family is blended together and sometimes it difficult to instantly create harmony.

Like oil and water, one brother and his newfound in-law just could not mix. The assault occurred in the parking lot literally on the day of his sister's wedding. It was volatile enough for him to genuinely worry about the unavoidable interactions he would have in the future.

WIBTAH if I tell my sister and BIL about an issue last night at their wedding with me and his cousin

DryProfession9180

Edit: I wish I could edit the title to would I be th AH if I ask if his cousin is well? I don’t want to tell them to stir the pot or have them tell him off, I’m considering mentioning it as I’m concerned whether or not I need to be concerned with this guy moving forward and how often I’ll be seeing him.

My sister got married last night, it was great but there was an issue with me and a cousin of the groom. The wedding was about a 3 hour drive from our house, and the venue is also a resort, so we got one of the rooms that was booked as part of the wedding group.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content