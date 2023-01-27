'Budget' bride splurges on designer dress, gives bridesmaids 1 slice of pizza each.

Asking friends and family to volunteer their labor and skills for your wedding day isn't "bridezilla" behavior, but expecting your bridesmaids to work for a paycheck of 1 single slice is a quick way to get roasted...

So, when a disappointed guest decided to vent about a disaster of a wedding to the gloriously petty Reddit group, "Wedding Shaming," people were eager to weigh in on this cheap wedding drama.

Bridal party only allowed one slice of pizza after a whole day of working...

I recently attended a wedding and it was pretty disorganized. I have some sympathy for the couple as they had to move up their date a ton due to an unforseen health decline in a close family member. However, they did many things within their control that I think are shame-worthy.

They are younger and don't have a lot of money, so they were throwing a "budget wedding." Absolutely no problem with that, I am in a similar boat in planning my wedding; I actually have roughly the same dollar amount to spend in the same city.