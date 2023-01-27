'Budget' bride splurges on designer dress, gives bridesmaids 1 slice of pizza each.

So, when a disappointed guest decided to vent about a disaster of a wedding to the gloriously petty Reddit group, "Wedding Shaming," people were eager to weigh in on this cheap wedding drama.
I recently attended a wedding and it was pretty disorganized. I have some sympathy for the couple as they had to move up their date a ton due to an unforseen health decline in a close family member. However, they did many things within their control that I think are shame-worthy.
They are younger and don't have a lot of money, so they were throwing a "budget wedding." Absolutely no problem with that, I am in a similar boat in planning my wedding; I actually have roughly the same dollar amount to spend in the same city.
However, how they spent their budget was very questionable and at the very least not well thought through. Like spending a third of the budget on a designer dress, but skipping on serving dinner. The groom is a cheapstake but the bride is a big spender so that likely played a role.