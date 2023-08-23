Woman uninvited to sister's wedding because she refuses to photograph the event for free. AITA?

I was super excited to shoot and practice my editing skills! Well it came to that day and she did not mentioned anything about the photoshoot but I was ready and excited so I asked her what time we were leaving as she replied that her and her boyfriend were gonna go to that place together to hangout.

I mentioned if I was going to take her photos and she gave me a nasty look and said no. I kinda got butthurt that they were both leaving to the place I recommended to her to take pictures but I didn’t make a big deal about it. Since then I have not asked her to help me with anything.