Woman uninvited to sister's wedding because she refuses to photograph the event for free. AITA?

0nlyucanc
I 23 f, am a photographer. I have been doing photography for 3 years now (I did not go to school for it but I have payed for some courses professional photographers offer). So far, my photography journey has been successful and I enjoy being my own boss. When I first told my parents and siblings I was going to take photography serious they were supportive.
However, I didn’t know if my older sister was. When I started I was looking for models to practice. I remember asking my older sister (who is 1 year older then me) if I could photograph her and her boyfriend at the time, as I needed more practice on couple photoshoots.
I told her I wanted to take the photos at a specific place, in which she replied “eh idk, that place is too far”. I understood and started to look for other places closer from home. The next day she gave a date on which she would be free and I could take some photos and changed her mind of actually going to the place I recommended.
I was super excited to shoot and practice my editing skills! Well it came to that day and she did not mentioned anything about the photoshoot but I was ready and excited so I asked her what time we were leaving as she replied that her and her boyfriend were gonna go to that place together to hangout.
I mentioned if I was going to take her photos and she gave me a nasty look and said no. I kinda got butthurt that they were both leaving to the place I recommended to her to take pictures but I didn’t make a big deal about it. Since then I have not asked her to help me with anything.
Anyway, now 3 years later, my sister is getting married (to the same guy she was dating 3 years ago). I looked at my schedule and I had a spot open for the day of her wedding. My mom asked me if I could be my sister's wedding photographer and I could give her a discount. I actually thought about it since I was still gonna get payed for my services.
However when my sister talked to me she asked if I could take her wedding pictures completely FREE because she’s family. I nicely denied and I told her that my photography is a business and I would like to get paid for my services and time. She looked shocked she and told me that all I was gonna do was edit pictures and that only took a few hours.
I again denied and told her to talk to me when she decides to respect my business and time because photography (specifically weeding photography) is not easy. She told me I was an AH for charging her and she was going to tell my parents.
My parents are supportive and understanding that photography is a business for me and I should be paid no matter if it’s family or friends. They mentioned how I agreed to give her a discount but she rudely denied as she said that she has a very tight budget and was not going to pay me for just some pictures.
I could not hear her disrespect me or my business that I worked so hard for and fought for it to be successful so I left the room and told her give me a call when she changes her mind :) A few weeks already passed and have not heard anything from her and I have not gotten an invitation for her wedding.
My parents are trying to make her understand the situation but she already decided that she does not want me in her wedding (from what she has told my parents). I don’t know what to do and I do feel bad for charging my sister but I also value my work and I would like for her to at least respect that. So am I the a***h? :/
Aylauria
Wait until she prices out some other wedding photographers. She's in for a shock.
AideFluid4542
NTA- not only would you be working at her wedding, but she's grossly underestimating the work and undervaluing you. She said it's a few hours, and is delusional regarding the amount of time, work, and skills that you would be putting into both framing the shots, taking the pictures, and then the days of editing after. It's not just a few hours.
Soon she will talk to other photographers and get quotes and maybe have a better understanding of how much work wedding photography is, but you are not obligated to work your sisters wedding for free, and you are NTA for wanting to get paid. You were incredibly kind to offer a discount, and it's not on you that she doesn't appreciate it
Unlikely_Book6273
How much do they run for?
Wonkydoodlepoodle
NTA and great job on standing up for yourself. And if you're not a guest and you're going to spend 5 plus hours taking pictures and then all that time editing then you definitely deserve to get paid for at least your costs and a bit more. She just wants your services for free.
PeteMichaud
Four or five figures. Wish I could see the look on her face, lol.
LuvsHorror
She told your mom on you? How childlike. She sounds like the family princess.