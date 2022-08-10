Man asks if he's wrong to be mad at stepdaughter who billed family for missing wedding.

Reddit user u/tawaymissedwedding missed his stepdaughter's wedding reception because he had to go to his father's funeral. Understandable right? Not according to this Bridezilla! She sent everyone who attended the funeral a bill for $125.00.
He writes:
My stepdaughter Tara, 27, recently got married. I've been with her mother for 10 years total so she didn't grow up with me around. She has her father and his family in her life. She is not extremely close with my side of the family and that's fine.
6 days before her wedding my father died unexpectedly. The people invited to her wedding from my family was myself, my two kids, my brother, and one of my sisters. I flew out to see my mother immediately and was gone for 2 days. My wife wanted to stay behind to help Tara with her wedding prep.