Man asks if he's wrong to be mad at stepdaughter who billed family for missing wedding.

There are two things for sure in life, death, and Bridezillas. This story has both.

Reddit user u/tawaymissedwedding missed his stepdaughter's wedding reception because he had to go to his father's funeral. Understandable right? Not according to this Bridezilla! She sent everyone who attended the funeral a bill for $125.00.

Now, this stepdad is asking the internet, "AITA (Am I The A**hole) for telling my stepdaughter she isn't owed refunds from guests that missed her wedding for a funeral?"

He writes:

My stepdaughter Tara, 27, recently got married. I've been with her mother for 10 years total so she didn't grow up with me around. She has her father and his family in her life. She is not extremely close with my side of the family and that's fine.