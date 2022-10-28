Cheap bride cuts costs by giving cousin dead father's spot as last minute plus-one.

While planning a wedding can be a puzzle of deciding who gets plus-ones, and who can peacefully sit next to each other during dinner without starting a family war about something that went down 12 years ago, denying married family members a plus-one is a risky move...

Of course everyone wants to cut weddings costs down in whatever ways they can, but there are many ways to keep it classy while sticking to a strict budget. The best thing to avoid? Let's start with replacing recently deceased relatives in the most obvious ways possible. So, when a frustrated wedding guest needed to vent to the gloriously petty and spiteful group, "Wedding Shaming," about her mysterious and sudden plus-one, people were eager to pile on and join the dragging session.

My husband was given my dead father's spot...

On Valentine's day this year I married the love of my life. He has been around for years, has attended family events, and was a huge help taking care of my terminally ill father.