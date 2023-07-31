'Cheap' groom 'guilts' family into subsidizing destination wedding, '$1,800 minimum.'

Destination weddings can be a burden on guests as having to book travel and accomodation on top of buying a gift from the registry can certainly add up...

Nobody should have to go into casual debt to attend a wedding, but many resort venues encourage couples to cut costs by having guests stay on the property. So, when a frustrated sibling decided to vent to the gloriously petty 'Wedding Shaming' group of Reddit, about skipping their brother's scam of a destination wedding, people were ready to roast this groom.

The Cancun Wedding: guilted guest-subsidized grift...

Invited and now being guilted into attending my cheap brother's cheap Cancun wedding.

There are 150+ people invited. Each couple (or single person without a partner) will have to pay $1800 for a minimum of three nights and about $600-900 in flights.

Trouble is apparently that they're getting a lot of 'no's' (me included). So they now need me to attend (wasn't an issue earlier).