'Cheap' groom 'guilts' family into subsidizing destination wedding, '$1,800 minimum.'

Nobody should have to go into casual debt to attend a wedding, but many resort venues encourage couples to cut costs by having guests stay on the property. So, when a frustrated sibling decided to vent to the gloriously petty 'Wedding Shaming' group of Reddit, about skipping their brother's scam of a destination wedding, people were ready to roast this groom.
Invited and now being guilted into attending my cheap brother's cheap Cancun wedding.
There are 150+ people invited. Each couple (or single person without a partner) will have to pay $1800 for a minimum of three nights and about $600-900 in flights.
Trouble is apparently that they're getting a lot of 'no's' (me included). So they now need me to attend (wasn't an issue earlier).
I've told them it's too much money for me, and I'd appreciate being subsidized half so I can make it (I want to save up for a much needed car before my current one dies.
This wedding is not much less than my monthly post-tax take home. I am a 3rd grade teacher. They have refused because they don't think it's 'fair' to our other siblings.
Relevant: My parents have given the couple $30,000, and the bride's parents have done the same, both earmarked for the wedding (That's 60k gifted total according to my mother).
The wedding in Cancun will cost my brother under $30,000 for two days of events, and their room is comped. My parents don't want to shell out more, and are asking the couple to subsidize me. The couple is refusing.
We are Mexican American, and let me assure you a two-day 150 person wedding is not this cheap just because it's in Mexico. The reason it's cheaper is that the guests are staying at the hotel and paying for their meals and drinks.
This subsidizes the total cost. The 30k covers flowers and makeup and dresses and setting up and tear down of an event space.
I'm embarrassed at their cheapness. And I wish I was paid more. Thank you for coming to my Ted Talk.
If you're going to have your guests subsidize your wedding (read: any all-inclusive resort wedding where you're not paying for your guests), then you don't get to guilt them for not coming.
You’re smart. Don’t spend money you don’t have. They are totally ridiculous if they actually got 60k. Getting a reliable car is much more important than a frivolous wedding with greedy hosts.
lianavan said:
Destination weddings shouldn't mean you bankrupt your guests.
sux2suxk said:
Ew. This is the worst kind of wedding to attend. Cheap hosts who think their guests want to pay to attend. Nobody wants to see two people get married and I have to pay. I would for sure not go lol.
mebg1956 said:
Yeah, destination weddings are a big Nope. I’d send them a gift and be done with it.
Myrniel_Arisato said:
This couple has to be one of the most money grabbing scammers I can think of. The parents need to ask them for the exact amount of money used and don’t pay them a cent more.
Also complaining that they’d have to do it for all siblings, like they’re your siblings so of course you should help them out.
Especially since they’re not even paying for it out of their own pocket. I hope that only a few guests turn up at their wedding due to the guests having no money to go.