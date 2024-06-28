Cheap groom pushes photographer too far and he threatens to delete his wedding photos. UPDATED

I got home after 23:00 and saw that they hadn't returned yet, all my others teams started arriving shortly after me and returned their gear, but no sign of those two. This had me worried as they were working the closest and were supposed to finish before anyone else. I tried calling but no answer from either of them.

Just before 12:00, I got in my car and went out to look for them, I had driven for about 10-minutes when I saw them passing me from the opposite direction. I turned my car around and drove home.