Man refuses to attend sister's child-free wedding if stepdaughter isn't invited.

I have two daughters, my biological daughter Alicia (6) and my stepdaughter Marissa (14). I started dating my wife Natalie two and a half years ago, and we have been married for seven months.

Marissa's father is, to be blunt, a narcissistic asshole and Natalie works long hours. So while there were some issues at first we've gotten really close. Plus Alicia completely loves and looks up to her big sister.

My sister, May, has been planning her wedding. I'm the best man. She wanted Alicia to be her flowergirl and our nephews are both involved. They want a childfree wedding, but made an exception for every niece and nephew aside from Marissa.