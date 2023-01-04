'Choosing Beggar' Groom demands thousands of dollars in free wedding food.

There's a very fine line between asking family members and friends to use their skills and talents to help cut some costs for the wedding of your dreams and exploiting people you love...

If you have to guilt your sibling into giving you a 5-star wedding catering menu for free, it's not exactly a "gift." Just because your cousin happens to be a bartender doesn't mean she wants to work an unpaid shift full of specialty couples mojitos on your wedding day. So, when a frustrated chef's rant ended up on the gloriously petty and judgmental "Wedding Shaming" group of Reddit, people were eager to roast this entitled groom.

Choosing beggar brother demands thousands of dollars of catered food for wedding...

My POS brother dropped a bomb on us on Christmas that he was finally marrying his long-time girlfriend. Since he lost all of his inheritance (mostly stocks we all received when we turned 18) on cryptocurrency, he is broke, so he is having everyone in the family cover certain expenses.