'Choosing Beggar' Groom demands thousands of dollars in free wedding food.

If you have to guilt your sibling into giving you a 5-star wedding catering menu for free, it's not exactly a "gift." Just because your cousin happens to be a bartender doesn't mean she wants to work an unpaid shift full of specialty couples mojitos on your wedding day. So, when a frustrated chef's rant ended up on the gloriously petty and judgmental "Wedding Shaming" group of Reddit, people were eager to roast this entitled groom.
My POS brother dropped a bomb on us on Christmas that he was finally marrying his long-time girlfriend. Since he lost all of his inheritance (mostly stocks we all received when we turned 18) on cryptocurrency, he is broke, so he is having everyone in the family cover certain expenses.
Since I worked for years in fancy restaurants, including as a sous for a James Beard award-winning chef, I get to cover the meal. After pressure from my parents, I relented. This morning he called to tell me what he wanted.