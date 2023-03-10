Christian bride has secret wedding, uninvites bridesmaids, 'it all happened so fast!'

So, when a conflicted ex-bridesmaid and former Christian decided to vent to the gloriously petty "Wedding Shaming" group on Reddit, people were ready to weigh in on the drama. Note: if you think there's any universe in which a bride might have a secret wedding without you after asking you to be a bridesmaid, don't buy the dress.
My best friends, Rose and Gwen, and I met at a Christian grade school. The three of us stayed close through college, constantly texting, and scheduling group video calls monthly. We enjoyed daydreaming about our future weddings and promised to have each other as bridesmaids.
Rose met a guy at college and they got engaged 6 months later. She asked Gwen and I to be her bridesmaids. She also asked all of her college roommates, her two baby sisters, and some new friends - a total of eight bridesmaids. The wedding was going to be huge, with pretty much every person she’s ever met and very distant relatives invited.