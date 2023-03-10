Christian bride has secret wedding, uninvites bridesmaids, 'it all happened so fast!'

We've heard of brides shaming bridesmaids for their hair color, their tattoos, or their income--but what happens when a bride shames her bridesmaids for their religious views?

So, when a conflicted ex-bridesmaid and former Christian decided to vent to the gloriously petty "Wedding Shaming" group on Reddit, people were ready to weigh in on the drama. Note: if you think there's any universe in which a bride might have a secret wedding without you after asking you to be a bridesmaid, don't buy the dress.

My best friend uninvited her bridesmaids to her wedding...

My best friends, Rose and Gwen, and I met at a Christian grade school. The three of us stayed close through college, constantly texting, and scheduling group video calls monthly. We enjoyed daydreaming about our future weddings and promised to have each other as bridesmaids.