Couple divides wedding guests, stamps their hands, serves different dinners.

So, when a disappointed wedding guest decided to vent to the hilariously petty "Wedding Shaming" group on Reddit about the most awkward wedding they ever attended, people were dying to pile on.
My husband’s coworker invited him (plus me) to his wedding. Reception was held at a big park complex with several other receptions/parties happening at the same time. Each had their own banquet room but the outdoor spaces weren’t cordoned off from each other or from the surrounding public park.
When we entered the complex building we were asked our names and which wedding, checked off a list and then each got a hand stamp. We figured there must be issues with wedding crashers.
After a bit of mingling and watching the wedding party do some photos out the windows, they entered and the two buffet lines opened along opposite walls. We got in line - noticed the servers glanced at our hands. Then I heard one tell a couple behind us that the bride's line was the other one. I’m thinking, what?!