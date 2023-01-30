Couple divides wedding guests, stamps their hands, serves different dinners.

We've heard of dry weddings, cash bars, buffets that run out of food before everyone eats, and sad potluck weddings with weird mystery casseroles...but what about when your dinner depends on who you know?

So, when a disappointed wedding guest decided to vent to the hilariously petty "Wedding Shaming" group on Reddit about the most awkward wedding they ever attended, people were dying to pile on.

Two Levels of Wedding Guests...

My husband’s coworker invited him (plus me) to his wedding. Reception was held at a big park complex with several other receptions/parties happening at the same time. Each had their own banquet room but the outdoor spaces weren’t cordoned off from each other or from the surrounding public park.

When we entered the complex building we were asked our names and which wedding, checked off a list and then each got a hand stamp. We figured there must be issues with wedding crashers.