Couple hosts surprise dry wedding on religious family's tab, guests walk out; AITA?

Taylor Brown
Mar 27, 2023 | 6:11 PM
Weddings are usually full of food, champagne, and one person who goes a little too hard at the open bar...

Attending a dry wedding means there might be a mass exodus immediately following the reception and a sparse dance floor, but as long as the couple is prepared for that, then let the seltzer toasts commence! So, when a conflicted groom decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about drama at his dry wedding, people were eager to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for having a dry wedding and not advertising it, also yelling at my in-laws since they demanded it?

I got married about a month ago, and we were able to go on a three week honeymoon in Europe so this was my first week back at work. This was possible because my wife’s family paid for the whole wedding, so we were able to use what my parents planned to contribute for the honeymoon, and then combine all we had saved with all the gift money as a down payment on a house.

