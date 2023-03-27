Couple hosts surprise dry wedding on religious family's tab, guests walk out; AITA?

Weddings are usually full of food, champagne, and one person who goes a little too hard at the open bar...

Attending a dry wedding means there might be a mass exodus immediately following the reception and a sparse dance floor, but as long as the couple is prepared for that, then let the seltzer toasts commence! So, when a conflicted groom decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about drama at his dry wedding, people were eager to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for having a dry wedding and not advertising it, also yelling at my in-laws since they demanded it?