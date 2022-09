Sharing hobbies as a couple is a fun way to bond, but what happens when your favorite shared activity is marijuana?

Even though it's legal in many states, is it as appropriate to strut around your reception with a joint as it is to dance with a glass of champagne? Of course, every couple should plan the wedding of their dreams regardless of what any of their guests might think, but things can get complicated if you have a particularly..."unique" vision. As long as you're prepared to be the topic of all the salty secret family group chats for years to come, thrive on!