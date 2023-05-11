Bride and groom don't accommodate dietary restrictions, 25 plates are sent back.

However, if you plan to invite a large group of plant-based friends to your wedding, you should probably plan on offering a meat-free dinner option. So, when a stunned guest decided to vent to the gloriously petty 'Wedding Shaming' group of Reddit about a vegan wedding disaster, people were ready for the juicy gossip.
I attended a wedding a few weeks ago for two of our friends who are 'vegans.' I say this in quotes because they preach veganism and everything that goes with it but they do eat meat and various dairy options pretty often.
They even had various meat-related items on their registry like 2 mussel cookers, a meat masher, and various tools for eating crab/lobster. We love them just the same but this is important to the story.
When we got our invitation there was no meal designation so we assumed everything would be vegan. No problem, my partner and I enjoy vegan food so we arrive excited.