Bride and groom don't accommodate dietary restrictions, 25 plates are sent back.

Vegans and vegetarians often get a bad reputation for being snobby, preaching, or overall judgmental dinner guests...

However, if you plan to invite a large group of plant-based friends to your wedding, you should probably plan on offering a meat-free dinner option. So, when a stunned guest decided to vent to the gloriously petty 'Wedding Shaming' group of Reddit about a vegan wedding disaster, people were ready for the juicy gossip.

Bride doesn't take dietary restrictions for her wedding with around 25 vegans/vegetarians...

I attended a wedding a few weeks ago for two of our friends who are 'vegans.' I say this in quotes because they preach veganism and everything that goes with it but they do eat meat and various dairy options pretty often.

They even had various meat-related items on their registry like 2 mussel cookers, a meat masher, and various tools for eating crab/lobster. We love them just the same but this is important to the story.