Couple gets shamed for virtual wedding fundraiser, 'I have not spoken to her in years.'

Donating money to a couple getting married as a wedding gift toward household items or a honeymoon is fairly standard, but what about when the couple asks for money for the wedding itself?

To make matters even tackier, what if the cherry on top is that the 'party' to gather the funds is actually just an awkward Zoom call? So, when an acquaintance of the the bride decided to vent to the hilariously petty group of 'Wedding Shamers,' internet strangers everywhere were ready to roast the 'Stag and Doe' concept.

Haven't talked to you since grad school--but sure, let me donate money to your virtual Stag and Doe...

Context: Stag and Does (Buck and Does) are a rural southern Ontario (and other areas) from small communities where you host a fundraiser for your wedding. Usually you rent the legion or the room over the ice rink, have a live band, a silent auction, a bar and pay $10-20 for cover.