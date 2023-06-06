Cousin-of-the-groom shares horror story of 'the worst wedding that never happened.'

Is it really a wedding if there isn't drama surrounding it that ends in a story your entire family refuses to let you live down at every future holiday?

So, when a soon-to-be newlywed cousin-of-the-former groom decided to vent about their cousin's wedding-that-never-was on the gloriously petty 'Wedding Shaming' group of Reddit, the jury of internet strangers was ready for the juicy tale.

The worst wedding (that never actually happened)...

With my own wedding coming next month, I thought I'd share the story of my cousin's nightmare wedding.

This happened almost 10 years ago. My cousin started dating his girlfriend (let's call them Groom and Bride) in college. He went on a month-long trip without her, and about a month after he came back, she told him she was pregnant.

She started dropping hints that she wanted him to propose, which he eventually did. Groom later admitted that he did that because she was pregnant, but truly was in love with her at the time. They'd been together for 10 months.