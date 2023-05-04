Cousin shares story of lavish family wedding that 'almost killed' grandma.

The pressure for couples to make their nuptials look like a People Magazine celebrity wedding cover shoot for Instagram can be an expensive journey...

Cutting costs for guests who are actually attending your wedding in order to impress strangers on the internet can be a dangerous path to take, especially when elderly family members are in attendance. So, when a frustrated cousin decided to vent to gloriously petty and judgmental 'Wedding Shaming' group of Reddit about the treatment of their grandmother at an Instagram-obsessed wedding, people were eager for the gossip.

My cousin's wedding almost killed my grandma...

So my cousin recently married his girlfriend (now wife) and it has caused massive drama in the family. All throughout their relationship my cousin would choose her and her family’s events over ours, including missing my grandfathers funeral for a birthday party.

This has really upset the family especially my aunt but everyone just has southern 'smile and don’t mention it” attitude, this changed after the wedding.