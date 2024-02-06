Cousin turns wedding into resort vacation for her kids, then gives bride $15 gift.

Shortly after the save the dates go out with this, we get a call from my husband's dad. Turns out my husband's aunt had called, because her daughter (who my husband had met a sum total of two (2) times) wanted to bring her kids.

So my husband reaches out, explaining about the lodge, and says that she for sure can bring her kids to town, and they can be at the camp whenever they like, just not those two meals. For those times, we explained, we had babysitters and a movie.

Her eldest is maybe 13 and we said that if she would find that too kiddie, we could help set her up with a sleepover in their hotel room. The cousin writes back and says no problem, she totally gets it, and her kids are "very independent and can fend for themselves" so... case closed, right?