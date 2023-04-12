Coworker discovers she was only invited to destination wedding to be an assistant.

What happens though when you're only invited to be an unpaid staff member for the bride and her entitled little squad? So, when a former friend and coworker decided to vent to the gloriously petty "Wedding Shaming" group of Reddit, people were dying for the details.
So a couple of years back, I (F30) reconnected with a work friend (F30). We were close back then and I was genuinely happy to hear she's getting married. She told me it was a destination wedding and invited me to it. I told her I'm happy for her but I don't think I'll be able to come as I don't own a car and the place is an 8 hour commute.
Plus I have grade school kids at home and I don't think I can afford to hire a sitter. It was during a moment in my life that my small business is just starting to grow and all extra money that I have, I invest in it. Also we're in a country in Asia, and spending a lot to attend to a wedding isn't exactly the norm.