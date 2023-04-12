Coworker discovers she was only invited to destination wedding to be an assistant.

Attending a destination wedding can be an expensive and exhausting journey of wrinkly formal attire in the carry-on bag, overpriced hotel rooms, and trying to "make it vacation"...

What happens though when you're only invited to be an unpaid staff member for the bride and her entitled little squad? So, when a former friend and coworker decided to vent to the gloriously petty "Wedding Shaming" group of Reddit, people were dying for the details.

Bride invited me to the wedding and treated me as an assistant...

So a couple of years back, I (F30) reconnected with a work friend (F30). We were close back then and I was genuinely happy to hear she's getting married. She told me it was a destination wedding and invited me to it. I told her I'm happy for her but I don't think I'll be able to come as I don't own a car and the place is an 8 hour commute.