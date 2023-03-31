Coworker gossips about the bride at the wedding, causes a drunken scene, quits job.

If you're going to trash talk someone at their own wedding, you could at least wait until you're no longer in the middle of the dance floor...

Weddings can unfortunately bring out the worst in people whether they're close family members of casual workplace acquaintances. So, when a frustrated bride decided to vent about her coworker starting drama at her wedding, the gloriously petty and judgmental members of Reddit's "Wedding Shaming" were dying for the details.

Getting sh*t-talked behind my back by a crazy co-worker at my wedding...

I (26F) just married the love of my life (29M) 3 weeks ago. Now this will be a long-ish post as there are a few things that happened before the wedding that should be noted. My co-worker Betty got out of a toxic relationship.

I gathered a group of people including hubby to help her move out and my workplace found accommodation for her that was fully paid for. We all did our best to help her out and even took a few of her shifts at work.