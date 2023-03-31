Coworker gossips about the bride at the wedding, causes a drunken scene, quits job.

Weddings can unfortunately bring out the worst in people whether they're close family members of casual workplace acquaintances. So, when a frustrated bride decided to vent about her coworker starting drama at her wedding, the gloriously petty and judgmental members of Reddit's "Wedding Shaming" were dying for the details.
I (26F) just married the love of my life (29M) 3 weeks ago. Now this will be a long-ish post as there are a few things that happened before the wedding that should be noted. My co-worker Betty got out of a toxic relationship.
I gathered a group of people including hubby to help her move out and my workplace found accommodation for her that was fully paid for. We all did our best to help her out and even took a few of her shifts at work.
Everyone from my workplace is not originally from the city we live in so we do our best to treat each other kindly. We checked in on her multiple times and went to her place to see her and would constantly ask her is there was anything we could do for her.