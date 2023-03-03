Coworker's plus-one to wedding is her puppy, lets him growl through vows.

We've heard of guests showing up in white lace gowns, parents bringing their screaming babies to strict child-free weddings, and family members writing in an uninvited plus-one, but what about when your crasher is a cute canine?

So, when a shockingly chill but slightly confused bride decided to vent about a slight interruption on her and her wife's wedding day, the people of "Wedding Shaming" were ready for the tale.

My Coworker Brought Her Puppy to my Wedding...

Some Backstory: My fiancée and I have known each other for almost a decade, and after Covid disrupted our original plans for a February wedding in 2021, we decided spur of the moment to marry on our six year anniversary this year at the beginning of June. We did most of the work ourselves to keep costs low, and one of my coworkers (the office manager) offered space in one of our office buildings to use for the ceremony and reception.