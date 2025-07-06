'Am I overreacting for cutting off my dad and my boyfriend after I found out my dad gave him a car to leave me?'

Then out of nowhere, my boyfriend completely cut me off. No explanation. He blocked me everywhere. I thought I did something wrong. I felt sick for days, replaying everything in my head.

A few days ago I texted him from another number. I asked for the truth. And he told me. He said my dad offered him his car if he left me alone and disappeared. He said my dad told him I deserved someone better and that he would never accept him anyway. And he accepted it. He said he needed it and thought it was for my own good.

The screenshots are from that conversation. I told him he let my dad make the decision for both of us. He just said sorry and that he never meant to hurt me. But he already did.