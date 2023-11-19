Dad challenges DIL's 'deadbeat' parents; 'she asked me to walk her down the aisle.'

Last year, Chloe’s parents got in contact with her and said that they were sorry, they wanted to be in their lives, etc. Josh and Chloe chose to hesitantly let them in their daughter’s life.

They have definitely played the part of overcompensating grandparents, who try to pretend no time has passed. Brynn is healthy, safe and loved, that’s all that matters. They have been stand-offish with my wife and I.

I feel they are jealous and maybe insecure when it comes to how close we are to Chloe and Brynn. We’ve tried to arrange for times to talk, outings where all 4 of us can be with Brynn, etc, they always rebuff. So, we’ve settled to be polite and kind, getting along with them for Brynn, Chloe and Josh’s benefit.