Dad forces daughter to attend wedding instead of visiting injured BF; she's furious.

Andrew Pierson
Jan 5, 2023 | 10:36 PM
AITA for cancelling my daughter's flight when she wanted to leave before my niece's wedding, that she was a bridesmaid for?

I know the title doesn't sound great but hear it out: My (54m) niece Taylor (26f) got married a few days ago, my daughter Vienna (27f) was part of the bridal party as a bridesmaid. This wedding has been over a year in planning and Vienna of course knew of her role and everything way in advance.

She's been hanging around a guy, Matthew for a while now but I don't think they're anything serious. Matthew had gone to a different state on a business trip and got into an accident, this all happened a couple weeks before Taylor's wedding. Vienna found out and had a nervous breakdown, saying that she needs to fly out immediately.

Yes I understand she was upset but she wasn't thinking straight, and unnecessarily worrying. I explained to her that even if she goes she has to come back before the wedding, but it'd be better if she didn't as there's a lot of last minute things. She didn't listen and kept saying she's going to go and probably stay there for a while.

