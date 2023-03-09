Dad offers daughter $15,000 for wedding, takes it back when she elopes; AITA?

If you elope, should you still expect wedding gifts from family and friends?

Part of the great exchange involved in weddings is that couples provide dinner, an open bar, and a fun night of dancing for everyone they love in exchange for a brand new blender, a plate set, and honeymoon cash. So, when a conflicted dad decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about his daughter's recent elopement, people were ready to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for not giving my daughter who eloped cash for her honeymoon?