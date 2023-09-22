Dad refuses to pay for destination wedding, daughter stops talking to him in protest.

Destination weddings can be supremely magical, and they can also be supremely expensive. Deciding whether the magic outweighs the costs is a very case by case decision.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he's wrong for refusing to pay for his daughter's destination wedding. He wrote:

"AITA for telling my daughter I am not paying for a destination wedding?"

My daughter is getting married, and she wishes to have a destination wedding and told her no. My wife feels I should do it because we can afford it, but I find it to be a pointless showing of wealth. Now my daughter is not talking to me, nor is my wife. Which got me thinking should I bite the bullet and essentially burn money, and alienate family members to make my daughter's dream wedding a reality?