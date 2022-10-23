Dad threatens to leave daughter's child-free wedding if she doesn't let kids in.

Posted by Throwawayunction-93:

My (48M) daughter's (26F) wedding was yesterday. She moved back to our home state of Utah with her fiance after living in Boston for college and dental school. She does not seem happy to be back here and said that she only moved back because her husband's (28M) company transferred him here.

She knows that in our area, families run large. She is one of three kids only because my wife (47F) became sick after our youngest, but it is not uncommon to have families of 8. When she started planning her wedding she started worrying about venue capacity and having to spend money on babysitters.