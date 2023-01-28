Dad asks if he was wrong for walking out on son's wedding over mother-son dance.

AITA for leaving my son's wedding after he denied his stepmom a mother-son dance?

My son "Jordan" is 27. His stepmom "Natalie" came into his life when he was 16. His mom had passed away when he was 13. Jordan never really considered Natalie as his his mom. He refused to let her get close and shut down every attempt to have a close relationship. He even moved in with his aunt months after Natalie and I got married.

As years went by, they started reconciling and seeing each other more often. He invited us to his wedding which took place days ago.

We got there and the atmosphere was great, until later when I found out that Jordan had denied Natalie a mother-son dance and instead chose his aunt to dance with him. Natalie told me this minutes later and I couldn't help feel irritated and quite upset.