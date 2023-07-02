Dad refuses to honor daughter's 'taunting' disabled stepdad at her wedding. AITA?

She was upset. Said Hayes refused to help her as well. She told me Sam means a lot to her and she would have thought I would be glad that she had two amazing father figures.

I told her Sam and I did not have a positive relationship and there is no way I would ever spend my money or time doing something nice for the man. I told her he had treated me poorly over the years and I accepted she loved him but he was not worthy of my money or that effort in my eyes. She asked me if I would do it for her. I told her I could not. She said okay.