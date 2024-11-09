'Years later my daughter and I talk about how bad we were treated at this wedding, it was that bad.'

My daughter and I are the first ones there. The room was upstairs and it was a large room to get pictures taken, you know the drill. So I place my daughter’s dress on the hanger on one of the hooks. Here comes Karen.

She comes over and with attitude and asks why we put her dress on the hook? Takes it down and shoves it in my hands and said that’s for the bridesmaids! I’m so over this petty crap and Karen, I thought “fine, we’re not welcome here, we’re leaving “.

We find our table and put all our bags in the empty chairs like hillbillies lol. Btw, my husband and son were helping at SDs house, they were helping moving and cleaning and were meeting us at the venue.