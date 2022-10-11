Dad refuses to walk daughter who's marrying sister's ex down the aisle.

My wife and I have three daughters including Sally and Jane. Jane dated Charlie for over a year before she found out he and Sally were together. Of course no one in our family was impressed with this and I've made it clear I don't support Charlie and Sally's relationship, because of what they did to Jane.

They both distanced themselves a bit from us after that.

This all happened around 6 years ago, Jane married John at the start of the year, and they welcomed a baby a few months ago. I told all three of my girls previously if they get married, I'll contribute xyz amount to their weddings. I did so for Jane's and they covered the rest.