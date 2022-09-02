Mom asks if she's wrong to deny daughter her deceased sister's bridal gown.

Weddings are more than just hard to plan: they're incredibly emotional. Especially for one mother who planned on having two weddings for her daughters... but will only have one.

A tragedy left a family devestated, and everyone is healing in their own way. But when a mother was faced with a difficult choice, she stood firm. This lead to a dispute, so she (u/amitheasshole46) took to Reddit to ask:

AITA (Am I the as*hole) for not letting my elder daughter have my younger's wedding dress?

Names have been changed, I'm 55 and Amelia is 32. My husband and I have two daughters, Opal and Amelia. Opal and her fiance Jack passed away four years ago. Her wedding dress had been bought and my baby never got to wear it.

I kept the dress, I don't look at it much anymore, but it's just one of those things that remind me of her, and also Jack who I viewed as my son.