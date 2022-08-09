Woman asks if she's wrong for declining sister-in-law's request to be her bridesmaid.

That's the situation Reddit user u/brittaaaaaany currently finds herself in. Her brother is getting married to a woman she truly despises. She doesn't approve of their marriage and she's turned down the offer from her future sister-in-law to be a bridesmaid in their upcoming wedding.
She writes:
My brother’s fianceé asked me to be one of her bridesmaids, however, I respectfully declined. She and my brother were in a toxic relationship and even had a restraining order out against him because of how horrible it got.
They randomly got back together (which no one saw coming) and she moved into my house after only 5 months of them being together. Then they got engaged 5 months after she moved in. Over the course of her moving in, she was extremely rude and acted as if it was her own house while not paying the bills.