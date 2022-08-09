Woman asks if she's wrong for declining sister-in-law's request to be her bridesmaid.

When someone asks you to be a bridesmaid, usually it's an honor, but what if the bride is someone you really can't stand? Are you always obligated to say yes if someone asks you to be in their wedding party?

That's the situation Reddit user u/brittaaaaaany currently finds herself in. Her brother is getting married to a woman she truly despises. She doesn't approve of their marriage and she's turned down the offer from her future sister-in-law to be a bridesmaid in their upcoming wedding.

Now she's asking the internet, "AITA (Am I The A**hole) for declining my sister-in-law’s request to be one of her bridesmaids?"

She writes:

My brother’s fianceé asked me to be one of her bridesmaids, however, I respectfully declined. She and my brother were in a toxic relationship and even had a restraining order out against him because of how horrible it got.