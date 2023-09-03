Man asks how to decline being in cousin's wedding because her fiancé is, 'human garbage.' AITA?

"AITA for declining to be in the wedding of a marriage I don't agree with?"

bettiola

I was invited to be in my cousin's wedding. NOBODY (and I mean nobody) in our family likes the groom. He's rude to her at family gatherings, sits alone by himself, criticizes her every chance he gets in front of her family and is just an all around bad fit for her. Her parents think this, my immediate family all thinks and so does her immediate family.

Last X-mas, a month or so after he proposed to her, we all sat her down and told her that it was a bad idea to follow through with this and that he wasn't right for her at all. She was bawling her eyes out at the news of this.