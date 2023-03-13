Destination wedding organizes guest list by 'people who can afford to come;' AITA?

Attending a local wedding is often an expensive endeavor between the outfit, the gift, and all the other wedding-related events, but fancy destination weddings aren't always the "you can make it your own vacation" trips couples have in mind...

Traveling to an expensive beach resort to celebrate a friend or family member's wedding is a fun idea in theory, but the bills can severely add up. So, when a conflicted soon-to-be newlywed decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not they should organize their guest list according to income, internet strangers and wedding shamers everywhere were eager to help.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for not inviting my poorer relatives to my wedding for a good reason?

I am getting married in June. I sent out my invitations in January to give everyone time to RSVP. We are having a destination wedding at a great resort in the Dominican Republic.