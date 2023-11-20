In-law's use '23andme' ruse to see if their grandchild is theirs; wife disowns them. + UPDATE

Nta. Are you kidding me??? I'd never have anything to do with that side ever again and neither would my children.

swbarnes2

What you should have done was said "Sure we'll test the newborn. And if it comes back as my husbands, none of you will ever see any of us again ." Then you do the test, get the result, and can wash your hands of them for good. As it stands, you both stand your ground. What MIL did was vile. You don't accuse someone of being a disgusting cheater and expect to be welcomed into their lives.

SnooWords4839

Hubby needs some therapy to break free from his parents. They should never get to see you or your kids again.Husband needs to tell them that they are horrible people and he doesn't want them in his life.

Edited to add: Instead of save the date, send a copy of the DNA tests.